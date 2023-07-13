Italian Prime Minister Meloni Will Meet With Biden in US on July 27 - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will visit the United States on July 27 for discussions with US President Joe Biden on the conflict in Ukraine and Italy's upcoming Group of Seven (G7) presidency, the White House said on Wednesday.

"President Biden will welcome Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy to the White House on July 27 to reaffirm the strong relationship between the United States and Italy," the White House said in a statement.

Meloni and Biden will discuss their shared commitment to supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, developments in North Africa, and closer transatlantic coordination to address China, the statement said.

The leaders will also discuss Italy's presidency of the G7 in 2024, the statement said.

Biden invited Meloni to visit the US in a call last month, the White House previously said in a statement.