Open Menu

Italian Prime Minister Meloni Will Meet With Biden In US On July 27 - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Italian Prime Minister Meloni Will Meet With Biden in US on July 27 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will visit the United States on July 27 for discussions with US President Joe Biden on the conflict in Ukraine and Italy's upcoming Group of Seven (G7) presidency, the White House said on Wednesday.

"President Biden will welcome Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy to the White House on July 27 to reaffirm the strong relationship between the United States and Italy," the White House said in a statement.

Meloni and Biden will discuss their shared commitment to supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, developments in North Africa, and closer transatlantic coordination to address China, the statement said.

The leaders will also discuss Italy's presidency of the G7 in 2024, the statement said.

Biden invited Meloni to visit the US in a call last month, the White House previously said in a statement.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Ukraine Russia China White House Visit Italy United States July

Recent Stories

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possibl ..

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possible Life - Scientists

1 hour ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

1 hour ago
 IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Min ..

IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

1 hour ago
 Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustai ..

Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustainable Development Goals: ILO

1 hour ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

1 hour ago
 Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

1 hour ago
Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

1 hour ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

1 hour ago
 Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Agains ..

Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Against Prime Ministerial Candidate ..

1 hour ago
 Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last ..

Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last-Minute Mediation - Actors Gui ..

1 hour ago
 AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in e ..

AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in education

1 hour ago

More Stories From World