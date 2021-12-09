Italian Prime Minister, New German Chancellor Agree to Meet Soon - Rome

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi congratulated Olaf Scholz by phone Thursday on taking the office of the German chancellor, and the leaders agreed to meet within the coming days, the Italian government said

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi congratulated Olaf Scholz by phone Thursday on taking the office of the German chancellor, and the leaders agreed to meet within the coming days, the Italian government said.

"Prime Minister Draghi congratulated Chancellor Scholz for the beginning of his mandate and the two leaders agreed to meet in the next days," the official governmental website said.

At the 2021 G20 Rome summit, Draghi thanked Merkel for her determination and leadership in her political endeavors, and said that the chancellor was a real fighter for multilateralism and international order.