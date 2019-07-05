UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Prime Minister Notes High Potential Of Moscow-Rome Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 08:20 AM

Italian Prime Minister Notes High Potential of Moscow-Rome Relations

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Friendship between Italy and Russia has high potential, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said, noting that his recent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin had helped strengthen bilateral relations.

"Friendship, dialogue, strengthening of bilateral cooperation and cultural exchange ” there are the keywords that best describe the atmosphere of today's meeting with President Putin ... The friendship between Italy and Russia has huge potential that we are developing, investing our efforts on a daily basis to ensure security, well-being and equality," Conte wrote on Facebook late on Thursday.

The Italian prime minister noted that he had profound discussions on a wide range of international issues with Putin.

"We have agreed that there is a need for an open and comprehensive approach to dialogue which should provoke the settlement of the most important regional crises ” from Libya to Syria to Ukraine to Venezuela.

I am convinced that Moscow may play a leading role in the settlement of these crises," Conte added.

Italy and Russia enjoyed "deep perception of culture and strong love for multiple forms of artistic expression in the legacy of the humankind," Conte noted.

The Italian prime minister emphasized that Moscow and Rome enjoyed "wonderful" cooperation in culture and science.

The head of the Italian cabinet maintained that he appreciated Putin's words about Italy and its government, which he compared to gestures of appreciation that he noted during his visit to Moscow last October.

Putin visited Italy on Thursday for talks with Conte and President Sergio Mattarella. The Russian president also visited the Vatican for meeting with Pope Francis.

In an interview with the Italian Corriere della Sera newspaper, published ahead of his Italian trip, Putin hailed "an absolute consensus" between Italian political forces on the need to develop good relations with Russia.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Facebook Visit Rome Vladimir Putin Italy Libya Venezuela May October From Government Cabinet Best Love

Recent Stories

NCM issues weather forecasts for next five days

7 hours ago

France to create eco-friendly cemetery space

8 hours ago

Over 80 missing in shipwreck off coast of Tunisia

9 hours ago

DR Congo soldiers, illegal miners face off after d ..

8 hours ago

Reforestation could cut carbon levels by two-third ..

8 hours ago

Migrant boat with 86 on board sinks off Tunisia, 4 ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.