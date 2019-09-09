UrduPoint.com
Italian Prime Minister Promises New Coalition Government Will Be Careful With Statements

Mon 09th September 2019 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte pledged on Monday to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of the country's parliament, that members of his renewed coalition government would be more respectful and more careful with statements than their predecessors.

"All of my ministers and I take the solemn commitment before you to be careful with our words and to use more appropriate language, which is more respectful to people and diverse ideas," Conte said, as quoted by the Ansa news agency.

Thus, Italians will look at the public institutions with renewed faith, he added.

Italy's previous government collapsed in August when then-Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, known for his striking statements and strong anti-migrant position, pulled his right-wing Lega party out of the coalition with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) in what many saw as a move to initiate a snap general vote, as is prescribed by the law in such cases, and exploit his party's popularity to become the prime minister.

After long consultations of President Sergio Mattarella with other political parties, however, the events unfolded differently ” with the rival M5S and center-left Democratic Party (PD) agreeing to form a coalition. Last Wednesday, Conte announced the list of ministers of the new coalition government.

