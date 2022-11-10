Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday affirmed Italy's commitments to NATO and expressed support for Ukraine

"I reaffirm Italy's commitments to NATO and the common challenges that the alliance is facing at this delicate moment," Meloni told reporters after her first meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Meloni added that she considers it a priority to strengthen the alliance as a whole. She also noted that Europe should be a solid pillar of the alliance in order to make it "even stronger and able to respond to threats from any direction."

According to Meloni, the NATO-EU strategic partnership is of fundamental importance. The prime minister noted that during the meeting with Stoltenberg, they discussed ways to expand defense cooperation between the two organizations. Issues related to the situation on the southern flank of NATO were also thoroughly considered, Meloni said.

"Italy strongly supports the territorial integrity, sovereignty and freedom of Ukraine. The political cohesion of the alliance and our firm commitment to support the Ukrainian case are, in our opinion, the best response that NATO allies can give," Meloni added.

On November 2, Rome halted its sixth package of military aid for Ukraine saying it needed to clarify some details with NATO allies. Later, Meloni noted that there were no issues regarding the supply of weapons to Ukraine. The prime minister said that the authorities were working to fulfill all required international obligations.

Last week, the Italian government donated "20 to 30" M109L self-propelled howitzers to Kiev as part of the fifth military aid package. Italy had already provided Ukraine with M113 armored personnel carriers, six PzH 2000 howitzers, and two multiple launch rocket systems in the previous four packages.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire, and warning that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for the Russian forces.