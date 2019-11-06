(@imziishan)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte spoke on Tuesday night in the Chamber of Deputies with a special report on the so-called Fiber 4.0 investment fund case, for which the opposition accused him of a conflict of interest, media reported.

Conte said that he was unaware of Vatican's alleged financial involvement with the Fiber 4.

0 investment fund, which was his former client that he provided paid private legal advice to, according to the ANSA news agency.

The head of government stressed that there was no conflict of interest simply because he was hired by Fiber before becoming the country's prime minister.

Conte was called in front of parliament after the Financial Times newspaper reported last month that the investment fund he was working for was backed by the Vatican.

The Italian government said last week that the prime minister was not linked to the corruption case, according to the news agency.