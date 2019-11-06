UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Prime Minister Refutes Opposition's Claims On Conflict Of Interest - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 06:00 AM

Italian Prime Minister Refutes Opposition's Claims on Conflict of Interest - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte spoke on Tuesday night in the Chamber of Deputies with a special report on the so-called Fiber 4.0 investment fund case, for which the opposition accused him of a conflict of interest, media reported.

Conte said that he was unaware of Vatican's alleged financial involvement with the Fiber 4.

0 investment fund, which was his former client that he provided paid private legal advice to, according to the ANSA news agency.

The head of government stressed that there was no conflict of interest simply because he was hired by Fiber before becoming the country's prime minister.

Conte was called in front of parliament after the Financial Times newspaper reported last month that the investment fund he was working for was backed by the Vatican.

The Italian government said last week that the prime minister was not linked to the corruption case, according to the news agency.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Parliament Chamber Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Advanced Media Skills Programme launched by RAK Go ..

6 hours ago

UAE welcomes Riyadh Agreement between Government o ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Salman commends UAE&#039;s sacrifices ..

7 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Senegalese Foreign Ministe ..

7 hours ago

Zakat Fund revenue hits AED175 million in nine mon ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman review Yeme ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.