Italian Prime Minister Says Closing All Shops Except For Pharmacies, Essentials Stores

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 02:30 AM

Italian Prime Minister Says Closing All Shops Except for Pharmacies, Essentials Stores

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced new measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19): all trading activities have been halted, with the exception of essentials stores and pharmacies.

"We understand that we need to act gradually, but now is the time to make another step forward. Now we are giving orders to close all trading enterprises, except for essential goods stores, pharmacies," Conte said as broadcast on local tv and in social networks.

"We are closing down shops, bars, pubs and restaurants. Home delivery remains available," he said.

