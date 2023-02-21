Italian Prime Minister Says Combat Aircraft Deliveries to Kiev Not Being Discussed

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday that the deliveries of combat aircraft to Kiev had not been discussed, such decisions could be made only jointly with international partners.

"When there is someone who was attacked, all weapons are defensive, at the moment the deliveries of aircraft are not on the agenda.

We must make such decisions together with international partners. At this stage, we are focused on air defense systems," she said in Kiev after negotiations with Volodymyr Zelensky.

The day before, la Repubblica newspaper reported citing sources that Italy could provide Ukraine with up to five old-model combat aircraft, but deliveries would follow only after similar steps by the European allies, since Italy would not take the lead in this matter.