Italian Prime Minister Says Could Not Reach Zelenskyy on Friday Morning

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday that he had scheduled a call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the morning but the latter was impossible to reach.

"In the evening, I attended an extraordinary meeting of the European Council, which was also attended by President Zelenskyy. Getting in touch with Zelenskyy was really a dramatic moment.

He took refuge in some part of Kiev. He said that Ukraine had no more time, that he and his family were the target of the Russian invasion forces. Everyone involved was deeply struck by that," Draghi told the Italian parliament.

"He found me this morning and we agreed to have a phone talk at 9:30 a.m. (08:30 GMT), but the conversation was impossible to hold since Zelenskyy was no longer available," the prime minister said.