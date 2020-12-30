UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Prime Minister Says He Discussed Situation In Libya With Biden

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 08:43 PM

Italian Prime Minister Says He Discussed Situation in Libya With Biden

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday that he discussed the situation in Libya with US President-elect Joe Biden, adding that Italy has always prioritized the issue in its foreign policy

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday that he discussed the situation in Libya with US President-elect Joe Biden, adding that Italy has always prioritized the issue in its foreign policy.

Conte made these remarks during the traditional year-end press conference held in the capital of Rome.

"During a lasting conversation with Biden, I emphasized the importance of the Mediterranean region and the Libyan dossier for the US," Conte said, adding that Italy seeks to create "united, independent Libya, independent of foreign interference."

The prime minister stressed that the situation in Libya always remained high on the Italian foreign policy agenda. According to Conte, the political crisis in the country could be settled only through negotiations and diplomacy.

"The Libyan crisis has always been in the center of our scenarios, our foreign policy.

We have never stopped paying constant attention to this priority dossier toward the country's stabilization, overcoming military logic and foreign interference," Conte said, noting that "problems are not solved through combat offensives. There is always room for dialogue and diplomacy."

Libya has been split between two rival administrations since its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and murdered back in 2011. The western part of the country is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Accord headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, and the eastern part by Libyan National Army's Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. In October, a ceasefire agreement was signed in Geneva by the Libyan rival parties that planned to hold general elections on December 24, 2021.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Split Rome Geneva Italy Libya October December Government Agreement

Recent Stories

AASTS branch in Sharjah opens admissions for sprin ..

31 minutes ago

Italy's Conte Ready to Inoculate Against COVID-19, ..

2 minutes ago

Portuguese Prime Minister Ends Quarantine After Te ..

2 minutes ago

AC Sibi takes action against encroachments

2 minutes ago

Poor diet top contributor to heart disease deaths ..

2 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership helping graduates of local univ ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.