UrduPoint.com

Italian Prime Minister Says Intends To Visit Ukraine Early Next Year

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Italian Prime Minister Says Intends to Visit Ukraine Early Next Year

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday that she would like to visit Kiev in the first months of next year.

"I want to visit Kiev in the first months of next year, this is one of the trips that I consider a priority," Meloni told Italian broadcaster Rai1.

Meloni added that she was also planning to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before Christmas.

Meloni's predecessor Mario Draghi visited Kiev in June. He arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Christmas German Visit Kiev June

Recent Stories

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment ..

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment dream

2 hours ago
 US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber S ..

US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber Skills, Training Inadequate - R ..

2 hours ago
 Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm s ..

Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm sweeps US

2 hours ago
 Stocks mini rally falters

Stocks mini rally falters

2 hours ago
 Spain Abolishes Criminal Article on Rebellion Used ..

Spain Abolishes Criminal Article on Rebellion Used Against Catalan Leaders in 20 ..

2 hours ago
 Indian Prime Minister Tightens COVID-19 Measures - ..

Indian Prime Minister Tightens COVID-19 Measures - Office

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.