Italian Prime Minister Says Intends to Visit Ukraine Early Next Year

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday that she would like to visit Kiev in the first months of next year.

"I want to visit Kiev in the first months of next year, this is one of the trips that I consider a priority," Meloni told Italian broadcaster Rai1.

Meloni added that she was also planning to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before Christmas.

Meloni's predecessor Mario Draghi visited Kiev in June. He arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.