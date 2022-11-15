UrduPoint.com

Italian Prime Minister Says Possible To Create Balanced Energy Market With No Speculators

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The energy crisis could be an opportunity to create a more balanced market where speculators would have less influence and exporting countries would not be able to use energy as a weapon, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday.

"Other countries are having great difficulty in doing this and need support. Ironically, out of the drama of the energy crisis may also be an opportunity to make the world more sustainable and build a more balanced market in which speculators have less influence and supplier countries have less ability to use energy as a weapon against other countries," Meloni said during a session of the G20 summit in Indonesia, as quoted by the Italian news agency Askanews.

Meloni also said that Italy is taking measures together with the European Union to cope with disproportionate increases in energy prices, increase national production and accelerate the diversification of supply sources.

The armed conflict in Ukraine has contributed to the aggravation of the global energy crisis and revealed many mistakes made in global energy policy and in relations between producing and consuming countries, Meloni added.

The G20 summit is taking place on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16.

Western countries and their allies have been facing a massive energy crisis and struggling to fill their gas reserves in time for the coming winter after imposing sanctions on Russia for launching a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The West has responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have led to disruptions of supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.

