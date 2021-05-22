Italian Prime Minister Says 'Pretty Sure' US to Remove Vaccine Export Barriers

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Friday he was rather certain that the United States would lift vaccine export barriers, as a large part of the population in the country itself had been immunized.

"I'm pretty sure the US will ban their export barrier, will leave them off, because there are plenty of vaccines right now. Most of the population has been vaccinated both in the US and in Europe, and in the UK, so now there is availability for the rest of the world," Draghi told a press briefing after the Global Health Summit.