Italian Prime Minister Says Putin Plans To Create Commission To Probe Navalny's Case

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 02:39 PM

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in an interview with Foglio newspaper that Russian President Vladimir Putin had informed him about the intention to create a commission to investigate the incident with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in an interview with Foglio newspaper that Russian President Vladimir Putin had informed him about the intention to create a commission to investigate the incident with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"President Putin has updated me that he would set up an inquiry commission and said he was ready to collaborate with the German authorities. Collaboration is the best way to prevent this dramatic event from having negative impact on the relations between the European Union and Russia," Conte said.

According to the Italian prime minister, the German position on the situation with Navalny coincides with the Italian and common European stance.

"It is necessary to shed light on what happened, and to prosecute those responsible for an attack of such gravity an opposition figure," Conte added.

Navalny, 44, fell gravely ill while on a flight from Siberia to Moscow on August 20. He was placed in a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, Navalny was transported to the Berlin-based Charite clinic for further treatment.

On Monday, Charite announced that the politician's condition had improved and he was woken up from an induced coma.

Last week, the German government said traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group were detected in Navalny's system. Moscow said Russian doctors found no toxic substances before he was transported to Germany and that Berlin has provided no evidence to support its claims.

