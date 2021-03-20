UrduPoint.com
Italian Prime Minister Says Will Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 With AstraZeneca Drug

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 02:50 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said he would be inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19.

"I have not registered for the vaccination yet, my age group is not allowing me to get vaccinated now. I will get inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. My son has already been vaccinated with it in the United Kingdom," Draghi said at a press conference on Friday.

At the beginning of this week, many European countries suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over reported adverse effects, namely the development of blood clots.

However, on Thursday, the European Medicines Agency said that it had found no link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the risks of blood clot events. After that, the European countries decided to resume the use of the drug, and to restore public confidence in it, the prime ministers of France and the United Kingdom got inoculated with it on Friday.

