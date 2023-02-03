UrduPoint.com

Italian Prime Minister Says Zelenskyy 'Working On Plan To Start Dialogue' With Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 10:41 PM

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "working on a plan" that will allow the start of a peaceful dialogue, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "working on a plan" that will allow the start of a peaceful dialogue, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said.

"Helping Ukraine is the only way to bring existing players to the (negotiating) table," she said in Berlin after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Her speech was broadcast by the Rainews24 channel.

Meloni said she had agreed with Zelenskyy on a visit to Kiev before the anniversary of the start of the Russian operation in Ukraine.

"He is working on a plan to open dialogue, and in order to achieve a just peace, we must step up efforts. But if we think that in order to achieve peace, it is necessary to prevent the people from being free, then this is not peace. Therefore, the only opportunity we have is to help Ukraine," Meloni said.

