Italian Prime Minister Signs New Decree Introducing Stricter Anti-COVID-19 Measures

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:53 PM

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has signed a new decree tightening anti-COVID-19 measures that foresee, among other restrictions, closure of shopping malls on non-working days, a government press release stated

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has signed a new decree tightening anti-COVID-19 measures that foresee, among other restrictions, closure of shopping malls on non-working days, a government press release stated.

The new measures will enter into force on November 5 and will remain in place at least until December 3. During the implementation period, the country will be divided into zones according to the contamination risk level red (highest), orange (high) and green (low).

In the zones with the highest risk, "any movement into and out of the territories will be prohibited, except for the movements motivated by proven work needs or situations of necessity or for health reasons," the decree reads. Bars, pubs, restaurants, ice cream stands and pastry shops will be closed. Only catering services with home delivery will be allowed. Moreover, all non-essential shops will be closed. Only Primary schools will remain open in these regions.

As for the areas with high risk (orange), movements into and out of the region will also be prohibited, except for the movements motivated by work or health reasons. Restaurants and bars will be closed, and only catering services with home delivery will remain active, according to the new decree.

The document also envisages measures that will be applicable to the whole national territory regardless of the risk level. Among them, closure of all museums and exhibitions, a curfew starting at 10 p.m. (previously it was from 9 p.m.), distance learning for all secondary schools, closure of shopping malls on non-working days and shutting down of all gaming places and slot machines.

It is expected that Lombardy, Piedmont, Alto Adige, Valle d'Aosta and Calabria regions are going to be considered "red" zones. while Apulia, Sicily, Liguria and Veneto are expected to become "orange" zones.

