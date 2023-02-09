Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for extending invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Paris, calling the move "inappropriate" as it undermined European unity

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for extending invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Paris, calling the move "inappropriate" as it undermined European unity.

"I think yesterday's invitation to Zelenskyy was inappropriate, because I believe that our strength is in unity and cohesion," Meloni said ahead of the Special European Council summit, the Italian news agency Askanews reported. "I understand domestic political issues, but there are cases when condoning domestic public opinion risks being at the expense of the cause, and this seems to me to be one of those cases.

"

Earlier in the day, the Italian Foreign Ministry said Meloni would meet with the Ukrainian leader on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels to discuss Italy's role in Ukraine's restoration.

Zelenskyy visited France on Wednesday evening, where he met with Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the French president's invitation. Prior to that, the Ukrainian leader visited the United Kingdom, where he met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, addressed members of the UK Parliament, had an audience with King Charles III, and visited a camp where Ukrainian military personnel are being trained.