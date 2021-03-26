Italian Prime Minister Suggests Sputnik V May Enter EU Market in Second Half of 2021

Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine may become available on the European Union market only in the second half of 2021 after passing the review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Mario Draghi, Italian Prime Minister, said on Friday

"I agree with what has been said before. We are talking about health, life and death. We should always try to strengthen European cooperation, but if we do not see a solution, obviously we should look for other ways," Draghi told the press.

Prime minister stressed that the EU should approach vaccine deals with caution. However, he noted that according to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, the investigations had showed that Sputnik V could be produced in the amount of 55 million doses, with 40 percent made in Russia and 60 percent in other countries.

On Friday, authorities of Italy's southern region of Campania announced that they had reached an agreement to purchase about two million doses of Sputnik V with the Russian Direct Investment Fund. The deal cannot enter into force until the vaccine is authorized by European and Italian medical regulators.

"The rolling review [by the EMA] is expected to be finished within three to four months. So, the vaccine will only be available in the second half of the year," Draghi stated.

On March 19, Draghi said he did not rule out the possibility that the country would purchase doses of Sputnik V without coordinating with the EU.