Italian Prime Minister Tells Putin About Need To Adhere To De-Escalation In Ukraine

February 01, 2022

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin the latest developments in connection with the crisis around Ukraine and bilateral relations, the Chigi Palace said

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin the latest developments in connection with the crisis around Ukraine and bilateral relations, the Chigi Palace said.

"Draghi stressed the importance of making efforts to reduce tensions in light of the serious consequences that a worsening crisis could have," the statement says.

The parties agreed on "a common commitment to a sustainable and lasting settlement of the crisis and the need to restore a climate of confidence," it added.

>