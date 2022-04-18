Italian Prime Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19, Africa Trip Canceled - Cabinet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has tested positive for coronavirus and will not go to Africa, the Italian cabinet of ministers said on Monday.

"Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani will be representing the government on trips to Angola and the Republic of the Congo on Wednesday and Thursday, April 20-21," the statement read.

The statement also mentions that Draghi is asymptomatic.

Draghi's visit to Angola and the Congo was to take place after the Italian leadership's trip to Algeria, where major gas companies of both countries signed an agreement to increase supplies of natural gas to the Apennines. Trips to these African countries are also related to gas issues and Rome's desire to diversify its supply sources.