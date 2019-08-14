UrduPoint.com
Italian Prime Minister To Speak In Lower House Of Parliament On August 21

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Speech by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in the lower house of the Italian parliament, the Chamber of Deputies, will be held on August 21, the lower house decided.

The decision was made at a meeting of heads of factions of the chamber of deputies late Tuesday.

In the meantime, the leaders of parliamentary groups of the Italian parliament's upper house scheduled an address by Conte in connection with the political crisis that erupted in the country for August 20.

The political landscape of Italy is in turmoil as 5-Star Movement (M5S) party led by Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio and Lega, headed by Matteo Salvini, who serves as both a deputy prime minister and the interior minister, continue to distance themselves from each other.

The parties even voted against each other in parliament over a long-contested rail link project with France in early August.

Last week, Salvini called for a no-confidence vote in Conte.

Speaking to Sputnik last week, Francesca Donato, a member of Lega, said that holding snap parliamentary elections would be the only way to resolve the current political stalemate in the government.

