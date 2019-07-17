Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will speak on July 24 in the upper house of parliament about the alleged Russian funding of the Lega party, which is a member of the ruling coalition, Andrea Marcucci, head of the the opposition Democratic Party's (DP) group in the Senate, told reporters Wednesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will speak on July 24 in the upper house of parliament about the alleged Russian funding of the Lega party, which is a member of the ruling coalition, Andrea Marcucci, head of the the opposition Democratic Party's (DP) group in the Senate , told reporters Wednesday.

The DP leadership has demanded that Lega leader Matteo Salvini, who also serves as deputy prime minister and interior minister, give detailed explanations in the national parliament on this issue. Salvini initially refused, calling the whole story "ridiculous," but on Tuesday said he might comment on this matter during the so-called question time a special meeting in which members of the executive branch briefly answer questions from parliamentarians.

"[Conte] accepted the request of the DP [to testify before the parliament on the issue]," Marcucci said.

Both Conte and Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio, the leader of another party of the ruling coalition, the 5 Star Movement, expressed hope that Salvini would explain Lega's position on the case in parliament.

Di Maio also called for the creation of a special parliamentary commission that would look into the financing of all political parties in the country.

On Thursday, Milan prosecutors publicly announced that they had been probing the allegations that Lega had received up to 65 million Euros (about $73 million) from Russia.

The rumors about the alleged funding by Russia have been circulating since February, when Italian weekly L'Espresso claimed that Salvini and his representatives discussed the financing of Lega with Russian officials during an October visit to Moscow ahead of the European elections. The party allegedly gained 3 million euros ($3.3 million) under the guise of Russian diesel exports. Moscow as well as Salvini have repeatedly refuted the allegations.

Earlier in July, the BuzzFeed news portal published a transcript of a conversation between Salvini's representatives and Russian officials where they allegedly discuss financing the Italian party through the supply of Russian oil. The conversation took place on October 18, 2018, according to the media outlet.