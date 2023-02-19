Italian Prime Minister to Visit Kiev on Tuesday for Talks With Zelenskyy - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will travel to Kiev on Tuesday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Italian media reported.

The visit will send a signal to Europe that the far-right minister is committed to trans-atlanticism and "unconditional support" for Ukraine, Il Fatto Quotidiano daily has learned.

Meloni's trip to conflict-hit Ukraine has been announced and delayed several times, but the minister said she planned to travel to Ukraine before the February 24 anniversary of the start of the Russian military operation.

Meloni, of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, will pledge more weapons to Ukraine, including an Italian-French air defense system, Stamp-T, which is expected to reach Ukraine in spring. The paper said that Italy had little to offer to Ukraine as its arms stockpile was depleting fast.