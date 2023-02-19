UrduPoint.com

Italian Prime Minister To Visit Kiev On Tuesday For Talks With Zelenskyy - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Italian Prime Minister to Visit Kiev on Tuesday for Talks With Zelenskyy - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will travel to Kiev on Tuesday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Italian media reported.

The visit will send a signal to Europe that the far-right minister is committed to trans-atlanticism and "unconditional support" for Ukraine, Il Fatto Quotidiano daily has learned.

Meloni's trip to conflict-hit Ukraine has been announced and delayed several times, but the minister said she planned to travel to Ukraine before the February 24 anniversary of the start of the Russian military operation.

Meloni, of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, will pledge more weapons to Ukraine, including an Italian-French air defense system, Stamp-T, which is expected to reach Ukraine in spring. The paper said that Italy had little to offer to Ukraine as its arms stockpile was depleting fast.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Europe Visit Kiev Italy February National University Media

Recent Stories

Emirates Society for the Talented, HBMSU celebrate ..

Emirates Society for the Talented, HBMSU celebrate graduates of UAE Technophiles ..

21 minutes ago
 World K9 experts to discuss industry challenges, o ..

World K9 experts to discuss industry challenges, opportunities at World Police S ..

51 minutes ago
 Partners, stakeholders hail Dubai Can’s mileston ..

Partners, stakeholders hail Dubai Can’s milestone of saving 7 million single-u ..

1 hour ago
 HFZA to showcase investment opportunities at Gulfo ..

HFZA to showcase investment opportunities at Gulfood 2023

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 8: Sultans hand over second biggest defeat ..

HBL PSL 8: Sultans hand over second biggest defeat to Islamabad United

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Qalandars win toss, decide to bowl firs ..

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars win toss, decide to bowl first against Karachi Kings

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.