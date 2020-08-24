UrduPoint.com
Italian Prime Minister To Visit Lebanon In Coming Days - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:41 PM

Italian Prime Minister to Visit Lebanon in Coming Days - Defense Minister

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will pay an official visit to Beirut in the coming days, Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini said on Monday after a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will pay an official visit to Beirut in the coming days, Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini said on Monday after a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

Guerini arrived in Beirut on Monday on an official visit during which he is also expected to hold a meeting with the acting defense minister of Lebanon and commander of the armed forces.

"I would like to inform you that Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will visit Lebanon in the coming days. This is further evidence of the solidarity of the Italian people and government with the Lebanese side and their closeness," Guerini said.

The Italian minister noted his country's readiness to provide all possible assistance to Lebanon in eliminating the consequences of the recent powerful explosion in the port of Beirut and rebuilding the city.

The massive blast, caused by improper storage of explosive ammonium nitrate in the Beirut port, brought widespread destruction and left 178 people killed and thousands more injured. The Lebanese government declared a state of emergency in the capital and resigned less than a week later, following public anger that caused thousands of protesters to take to the streets of Beirut.

