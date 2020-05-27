UrduPoint.com
Italian Prime Minister Unveils Plan To Restore Country After COVID-19 Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 09:39 PM

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday outlined his seven-point plan for social and economic restoration following the COVID-19 pandemic, including drastic changes in state governance

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday outlined his seven-point plan for social and economic restoration following the COVID-19 pandemic, including drastic changes in state governance.

"We will implement measures leading to a cultural revolution in public administration. We should encourage public officials to take on their respective duties while maintaining transparency and rigor. We will make it so honest officials [can] avoid legal ambiguities via precise definitions of 'abuse of office' and 'responsibility before the state' terms," Conte said in a letter to the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

He also stressed the importance of digital investment, the creation of a green economy, and the widespread implementation of remote work, as well as making digital technology available across the country.

"We can use the European resources to create the country's strategic infrastructure, starting with major telecommunication, water and energy networks," the prime minister added.

According to the European Commission's forecast, the Italian GDP growth will drop by 9.5 percent this year, with unemployment reaching 11.8 percent, and the gross public debt spiking to 158.9 percent of the GDP, compared to 134.8 in 2019.

