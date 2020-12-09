Italian Prime Minister Urges Cohesion of Ruling Coalition on European Stability Reform

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday urged the ruling coalition to work closely together to defend Italy's position at the EU amid a long-running friction over the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) reform

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday urged the ruling coalition to work closely together to defend Italy's position at the EU amid a long-running friction over the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) reform.

"Debate is a sign of vitality and richness but it is undoubtedly healthy that it should be conducted with a constructive spirit and that it shouldn't distract us from our objectives," Conte told the lower house, as cited by the ANSA news agency.

For weeks, tensions have continued within the ranks of the ruling majority in the Italian Parliament over an agreement at the EU level to reform the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

The reform concerns changing the ways of financing and ways of helping the economies of EU countries in a crisis situation. There is no unity in the coalition on how to use the money Italy will receive from the EU's COVID-19 Recovery Fund either.

Сentre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the centrist Italia Viva (IV) party are in favour of the ESM reform, since they believe that the changes will help to recover from the economic earthquake caused by COVID-19. The 5-Star Movement (M5S) is against, fearing that the funds could come with strings attached in form of serious debt obligations.