Italian Prime Minister Working To Convene Special G20 Summit On Afghanistan - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is pushing for a special summit of the Group of 20 nations to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, La Repubblica reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, Draghi held a phone conversation with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He is also expected to discuss the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin later today.

Italy, which holds this year's G20 presidency, is working on holding an extraordinary G20 meeting before October's summit in Rome.

Draghi aims to promote an extended international dialogue on three key points that he had previously outlined ” refugees, terrorism and human rights.

On August 15, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) seized power in Afghanistan by entering Kabul. President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country. Most countries have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in the Central Asian country following the events.

