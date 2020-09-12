UrduPoint.com
Italian Prosecutor Set For 'historic' Anti-mafia Court Battle

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 06:43 PM

Italian prosecutor set for 'historic' anti-mafia court battle

After years of investigation, mountains of evidence and hundreds of suspects, Italy's plucky anti-mafia prosecutor Nicola Gratteri is gearing up for a "historic" court battle against the country's powerful 'Ndrangheta clan

After years of investigation, mountains of evidence and hundreds of suspects, Italy's plucky anti-mafia prosecutor Nicola Gratteri is gearing up for a "historic" court battle against the country's powerful 'Ndrangheta clan.

The first salvos in a court battle were fired Friday as a preliminary hearing against 'Ndrangheta members opened in the Italian capital, in a case not seen since the days of the "Maxiprocesso" trial against the Sicilian Cosa Nostra in the mid-1980s.

Gratteri, 62, who has spent three decades under close police protection, is hoping to send more than 450 suspected clan members to jail for belonging to a criminal gang that allegedly built its fortunes and sinister reputation on extortion, money laundering, kidnapping, drug trafficking and so-called vendettas.

"It's a war," Gratteri told AFP shortly after the preliminary hearing concluded in Rome in the case against Italy's only mafia group with tentacles on every continent.

"We are talking about violence, about death," added the prosecutor, based in the southern Italian town and 'Ndrangheta stronghold of Catanzaro, where he lives with constant death threats.

Describing the case as "historic", Gratteri believed it to be the most important in Italy's battle against mobsters since the "Maxi" trial, which eventually saw hundreds of Cosa Nostra members convicted.

Those hearings however were marred by violence including a mafia hit on its best-known judge and prosecuting magistrate Giovanni Falcone, murdered with his wife and three police officers in 1992.

When formalities conclude in Rome and a fortified courthouse in built in Calabria, the hearings are due to move to Italy's southern region where no less than 600 lawyers and 200 civil parties will be present.

