Italian Prosecutors Mull Launching Probe Into Palermo Flash Floods - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 07:20 PM

Italian Prosecutors Mull Launching Probe into Palermo Flash Floods - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Prosecutors in the Sicilian capital of Palermo are considering launching a probe into the flash floods and wreaked havoc in the city on Wednesday, media reported.

According to Italian agency ANSA, the prospective investigation will look into whether anyone can be held liable for the city's inadequate drainage systems and preventative measures.

A sudden downpour of torrential rain caused flash floods to submerge entire districts which effectively brought the city to a standstill, the agency reported. Photographs and video shows dozens of cars in a parking lot fully submerged underwater.

It is uncertain whether the extreme weather has claimed any lives, as rescuers are still searching for victims which an eye witness said were in a car that was completely submerged. No claims of missing persons have yet been made, ANSA reported.

