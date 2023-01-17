Italian Prosecutors Offer to Shelve Case of Alleged Russian Financing of League Party

Prosecutors in Milan have offered to shelve the case of an alleged Russian financing of the ruling League party led by Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, in which six defendants were suspected of corruption, media reported on Tuesday

Italian investigators did not find any criminal component in the content of the negotiations, which took place in the Metropol Hotel Moscow in October 2018, La Verita newspaper reported.

The report said that it was "most likely" that the six suspects, including three Italian residents and three Russian citizens, would not be brought to trial.

The case is related to a meeting at Moscow's Metropol hotel in October 2018, where the parties allegedly discussed the allocation of 65 million Euros ($70.4 million) from the profits of an oil sale transaction. The talks presumably yielded no results because no evidence of collusion was found and a three-year-long investigation did not establish any traces indicating Salvini's involvement.