Italian Prosecutors Open Case Over Suicide Of Doctor Suggesting COVID-19 Plasma Treatment

Fri 30th July 2021 | 09:36 PM

Prosecutors in the northern Italian city of Mantua said Friday they would launch a criminal case over doctor Giuseppe De Donno's suicide, who had actively promoted an alternative therapy against COVID-19 using plasma

De Donno suggested hyperimmune plasma therapy should be used for creating passive COVID-19 immunity. He was first in Italy to launch the studies, which attracted many volunteers for treatment. However, the medical community expressed concerns over the innovative method, and some medical experts told Sputnik they had doubts about the therapy.

The Italian National Institute of Health proved the treatment was ineffective, followed by De Donno stepping down from the post of lead pulmonologist at Carlo Poma Hospital in Mantua.

On July 20, the 54-year old hanged himself in his house without leaving a suicide note.

The prosecutors intend now to find out if there was someone who pushed the doctor to committing suicide. The funeral was ordered delayed so that an autopsy could be performed, and De Donno's computer and phone were seized by the police.

Some media have reported that the doctor was an active social media user, where he told his followers about the plasma therapy. However, several months ago he stopped the discussions.

