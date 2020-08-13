Italian Prosecutors Recommend Case Against Conte Over Pandemic Mishandling Be Dropped

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Italian prosecutors have investigated Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and six other ministers over their alleged mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic in the country and have recommended the case be dropped, the prime minister's office said on Thursday.

Other officials who were probed were health, economy, interior, foreign, defense, and justice ministers.

"This is a necessary action. The suspicion report was accompanied by a report in which the prosecutor's office found the accusations groundless and worthy of being sent to the archive," the communique read.

The prosecutors now have to send the files to the ministerial tribunal, empowered with probing government officials, as per the standard procedure. The court could still order that Conte and his ministers face trial, however, it is unlikely in view of the prosecutors' recommendation.

According to the Corriere della Sera daily, over 200 complaints were filed against members of the government, in which citizens accused politicians of their inability to cope with the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak, abuse of power, and undermining the political rights of the population due to quarantine they have imposed.

Meanwhile, Conte and ministers "are ready to provide investigators with any information necessary to complete the procedure," the statement read.

The Italian prime minister also wrote on Facebook that his government "has always taken responsibility for its decisions."

"Very demanding decisions, at times painful, were made without having a manual, guidelines, or protocols. We have always acted in accordance with science and with conscience, without pretending to be infallible, and aware that we must make as few mistakes as possible," Conte wrote.

Italy, which was once the biggest coronavirus hotspot in Europe, has registered 251,235 COVID-19 cases, with more than 35,231 deaths and 202,923 recoveries.