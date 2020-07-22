UrduPoint.com
Italian Prosecutors Seek 8-year Prison Term For Eni CEO

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 06:10 PM

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ):Italian prosecutors said late Tuesday they are seeking an eight-year prison term against the head of oil company Eni, Claudio Descalzi, as part of a long-running corruption case implicating the Italian firm and its UK counterpart Shell in Nigeria.

Italian investigators suspect the two oil groups used bribes to obtain rights in 2011 to a Nigerian offshore oil block estimated to hold nine billion barrels of crude, for $1.3 billion (1.1 billion euros).

Out of that sum, almost $1.1 billion was believed to be bribes to a London bank account that ended up going to various Nigerian politicians, including a former oil minister.

The trial of Eni and Shell for corruption opened in the spring of 2018 and two middlemen -- a Nigerian and an Italian -- were handed four-year prison terms later thatyear after an accelerated trial.

Both oil companies deny any wrongdoing.

