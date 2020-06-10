Italian prosecutors to question PM over handling of virus

(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and the country's health and interior ministers are to be questioned Wednesday by prosecutors looking into how the government handled the coronavirus pandemic, news agencies reported.

Sources close to the probe were cited as saying Conte, Health Minister Roberto Speranza and Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese would be asked in particular about the failure to designate hotspot areas so-called 'red zones', allowing the virus to spread.