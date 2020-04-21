Italian Psychologists Say Helpline Callers in Lombardy Fear New Reality More Than Virus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Most of the people who called the psychological helpline in Lombardy, the Italian region most hit by the coronavirus, fear new reality more than the disease, and 16 percent of them show profound sadness and depression symptoms, the Order of Psychologists of Lombardy revealed in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The helpline was opened on March 24 and is available for free from 09:00 a.m. (07:00 GMT) until 06:00 p.m. Most of the callers are women (63 percent), according to the association's data, and the average duration of calls is around 20 minutes.

"The fear of coronavirus is reported by 13 percent of persons, an interesting fact that means that the majority of callers do not fear the infection itself, but the consequences of the need to adapt to a 'new normal.' ... 16 percent of callers, on the other hand, experience profound sadness and depressive symptoms, mainly related to isolation and loneliness, loss of work, and mourning," the statement read.

According to the association's data, 28 percent of those who seek help complain about anxiety symptoms.

There are also numerous cases of obsessiveness, panic attacks and hypochondria.

In some cases, anger prevails in the conversation with a psychologist, triggered both by the feeling of helplessness in front of the virus and social distancing measures, the statement added.

"Almost every third person experiences the pandemic anxiously, fears contagion and unpreparedness to manage the situation, both for themselves and their families ” these are the main signals collected by emergency psychologists, who in less than a month have listened to over 565 Lombardy citizens through the helpline operated by the Order of Psychologists of Lombardy," the association said.

The helpline is operated by experts in emergency psychology from the Italian Red Cross, Psychologists for People (Psicologi per i Popoli), Italian Society of Emergency Psychology (SIPEM), Psychosocial Team for Emergencies (SPE), Order of Malta's Italian Relief Corps (CISOM) and EMDR Italy.