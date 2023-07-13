(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The leading Italian trade unions representing railroad workers walked out on Thursday in what was supposed to be a 24-hour strike if the government did not trigger its right to cap its duration, halving it.

Railroad unions are demanding that companies reduce the workload in shift planning, develop a hiring plan, and create opportunities for professional growth. Workers are also dissatisfied with the delay in concluding collective agreements with the unions and the lack of proposals to evaluate variable wage components.

"It is unthinkable to leave 1 million Italians, passengers and workers on their feet on a Thursday in July with temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit)," Infrastructure and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini said on Twitter.

The minister met with representatives of the unions and rail companies Italo and Trenitalia on Wednesday in a bid to get the strike canceled. After the meeting the ministry said that Salvini had exercised his right to shorten the strike from 24 to 12 hours, from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. (01:00 - 13:00 GMT).

Disruptions are expected to affect both commuter and high-speed trains.

State-owned railroad companies Trenitalia and Trenord said on their websites that train service will be "guaranteed" from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. despite the strike. Private company Italo published its own timetable of guaranteed intervals. They all warned, however, that the strike might cause alterations to the timetable.