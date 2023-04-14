Italian Rail Workers Go on Nationwide Strike Over Worsening Working Conditions - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Italian railroad employees walked off their jobs on Friday to demand safer working conditions, causing disruption in rail services across the country, media reported.

Three major trade unions ” Cgil, Cisl and Uil ” called for an eight-hour strike at state-owned Trenitalia train transport company from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(07:00 - 15:00 GMT), according to Tgcom24 news channel.

Unionists warned that workers were being increasingly exposed to aggression from passengers on trains and at train stations and struggling with unbalanced schedules.

Trenitalia said the strike may seriously affect rail transport and either fully or partially cancel regional and high-speed train services. Train traffic at a central train hub in Rome as well as in Milan and Naples is reportedly affected the most.