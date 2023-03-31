UrduPoint.com

Italian Regulator Restricts Work Of AI-Powered ChatGPT Over Violations Of Data Collection

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2023 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The Italian Data Protection Authority said on Friday that it had restricted the operation of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, over its violations regarding data collection.

The decision, which was sparked by the leak of personal data by ChatGPT on March 20, would lead to "temporary restrictions on processing of user data" in Italy by chatbot developer OpenAI, the regulator said.

The authority said it had demanded that OpenAI inform about measures it would take to increase the protection of data which carries a penalty of a fine of up to 20 million Euros ($21.

8 million) or 4% of the company's annual turnover.

ChatGPT gained popularity after its launch in November 2022, acquiring its first million users in less than a week. In late January, microsoft said it would invest "billions of Dollars" in OpenAI. Earlier in March, OpenAI introduced a new multimodal AI model, GPT-4, capable of recognizing both text and images, as well as solving complex problems with greater accuracy.

