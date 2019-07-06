Italian Rescue Ship With 41 Migrants Docks in Lampedusa Despite Ban

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) A ship of an Italian sea rescue group Mediterranea carrying scores of migrants docked on Saturday in the Italian city of Lampedusa after Rome closed ports to rescue vessels.

"Mediterranea's Alex sailboat docked in the port of Lampedusa with 41 shipwreck victims on board," the group tweeted, adding it acted out of necessity.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini argued the vessel had been given a permit to come to Malta but decided to "break the laws, ignore the ban and enter the Italian waters.

"

A second ship of Germany's Sea-Eye nonprofit has been waiting for hours in the waters off Lampedusa. The Alan Kurdi vessel has 65 rescued people on board. The group said it had been likewise served an entry ban.

This comes a week after another migrant rescue boat defied the ban to dock in Lampedusa. It collided with a police boat leading to the captain's arrest. The 31-year-old German national was later released.