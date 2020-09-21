UrduPoint.com
Italian Right Winning Regional Elections In Left-wing Stronghold Of Marche - Exit Poll

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 07:26 PM

Italian Right Winning Regional Elections in Left-wing Stronghold of Marche - Exit Poll

A far-right candidate is projected to win in Marche, the traditionally left-leaning region, in the Italian local elections, with over-10-percent lead, according to the first exit polls

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) A far-right candidate is projected to win in Marche, the traditionally left-leaning region, in the Italian local elections, with over-10-percent lead, according to the first exit polls.

Francesco Acquaroli, a candidate of the center-right coalition and member of the far-right party Brothers of Italy, is expected to take from 47 to 51 percent, according to the first exit poll released immediately after the closure of the polling stations.

His rival from the left-wing Democratic Party, Maurizio Mangialardi, is expected to gain 34 - 38 percent.

Marche has been ruled by the left party in the last 25 years.

