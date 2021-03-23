UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian, Russian Centers To Cooperate On COVID-19 Vaccine In April - Spallanzani Institute

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:19 PM

Italian, Russian Centers to Cooperate on COVID-19 Vaccine in April - Spallanzani Institute

Italian and Russian scientific centers will start cooperating on the coronavirus vaccine next month, the medical director of Italy's Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases (INMI), said on Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Italian and Russian scientific centers will start cooperating on the coronavirus vaccine next month, the medical director of Italy's Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases (INMI), said on Tuesday.

"[As] one of the upcoming [steps], we will sign our memorandum, send it to the minister for approval ...

and therefore we will be able to carry out all the bureaucratic issues. I am convinced that if we work intensively and with enthusiasm, we will be ready to contribute in April," Francesco Vaia said at an online conference.

Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador to Italy Sergey Razov expressed hope that Russia's Gamaleya research center, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine, would soon sign a memorandum on partnership with INMI.

Related Topics

Russia Italy April All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE’s industrial exports valued at AED84.2 billi ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai underlines competitiveness as one of &#039;S ..

21 minutes ago

Punjab govt declares location of NAB’s Lahore of ..

27 minutes ago

World Athletics launches campaign to shape future ..

2 minutes ago

REVIEW - Mass Shootings Highlight Lax Gun Laws, Ra ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Maria Zakharova Says Bulgaria's 'Russian ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.