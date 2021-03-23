Italian, Russian Centers to Cooperate on COVID-19 Vaccine in April - Spallanzani Institute

Italian and Russian scientific centers will start cooperating on the coronavirus vaccine next month, the medical director of Italy's Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases (INMI), said on Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Italian and Russian scientific centers will start cooperating on the coronavirus vaccine next month, the medical director of Italy's Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases (INMI), said on Tuesday.

"[As] one of the upcoming [steps], we will sign our memorandum, send it to the minister for approval ...

and therefore we will be able to carry out all the bureaucratic issues. I am convinced that if we work intensively and with enthusiasm, we will be ready to contribute in April," Francesco Vaia said at an online conference.

Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador to Italy Sergey Razov expressed hope that Russia's Gamaleya research center, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine, would soon sign a memorandum on partnership with INMI.