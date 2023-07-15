Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce Working on System for Payments in Rubles - President

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) The Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (IRCC) plans to create a system that will allow Russian companies to buy Italian goods that are not prohibited from being imported by sanctions, President of the IRCC Ferdinando Pelazzo told Sputnik.

"We want to create a system that will allow the Russian buyer to pay us in rubles, and we could then transfer this money to Italy from our (bank) account in a third country," Pelazzo said.

He added that there are difficulties in trade between Italy and Russia at the moment, even in those categories of goods that are not subject to sanctions.