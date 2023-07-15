Open Menu

Italian-Russian Chamber Of Commerce Working On System For Payments In Rubles - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce Working on System for Payments in Rubles - President

The Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (IRCC) plans to create a system that will allow Russian companies to buy Italian goods that are not prohibited from being imported by sanctions, President of the IRCC Ferdinando Pelazzo told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) The Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (IRCC) plans to create a system that will allow Russian companies to buy Italian goods that are not prohibited from being imported by sanctions, President of the IRCC Ferdinando Pelazzo told Sputnik.

"We want to create a system that will allow the Russian buyer to pay us in rubles, and we could then transfer this money to Italy from our (bank) account in a third country," Pelazzo said.

He added that there are difficulties in trade between Italy and Russia at the moment, even in those categories of goods that are not subject to sanctions.

Related Topics

Russia Bank Buy Italy Chamber Money Commerce From

Recent Stories

PPP to promote industries in country: Chairman of ..

PPP to promote industries in country: Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) ..

15 minutes ago
 LG by-poll on vacant seats on August 27 in DI Khan ..

LG by-poll on vacant seats on August 27 in DI Khan

15 minutes ago
 ISSI, IFI sign first-ever MoU between Pak-Lebanon ..

ISSI, IFI sign first-ever MoU between Pak-Lebanon think tanks to promote mutual ..

21 minutes ago
 CIA conducts successful operation against motorcy ..

CIA conducts successful operation against motorcycle lifters

9 minutes ago
 33 arrested over jubilant firing at 'mela'

33 arrested over jubilant firing at 'mela'

6 minutes ago
 UAE President holds official reception for Indian ..

UAE President holds official reception for Indian PM

2 hours ago
Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon resign as AG Islama ..

Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon resign as AG Islamabad

2 hours ago
 vivo Launches Latest Y02t Smartphone in Pakistan

Vivo Launches Latest Y02t Smartphone in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah dire ..

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah directs LG deptt to protect salary ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE-India economic cooperation gains increasing mo ..

UAE-India economic cooperation gains increasing momentum: Bin Touq

3 hours ago
 WUS, SCCI signs MoU to foster research and innovat ..

WUS, SCCI signs MoU to foster research and innovation

6 minutes ago
 UAE-India trade stood at AED 1.41 trillion in 10 y ..

UAE-India trade stood at AED 1.41 trillion in 10 years

4 hours ago

More Stories From World