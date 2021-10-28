Italian-Russian Economic Cooperation Council to Be Held in Rome in December - Ambassador

UrduPoint.com

The meeting of the Russian-Italian Council for Economic, Industrial and Monetary and Financial Cooperation will take place in Rome in December, Italian Ambassador to Russia Giorgio Starace told Sputnik

"The next meeting of the Council will take place in Italy in December, in Rome," he said on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum.

"The next meeting of the Council will take place in Italy in December, in Rome," he said on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum.

Starace added that a bilateral meeting of the two countries' foreign ministers is planned within the framework of the contacts.

"On Sunday, a bilateral meeting between ministers on the sidelines of the G20 will take place," the ambassador said.

Starace also confirmed the preparations for a meeting of the foreign and defense ministers in Moscow in the "2+2" format.

"We have yet to find the date, the Calendar is not yet known, from January to March," he added.

"Now in Moscow, unfortunately, there is a strong wave of a pandemic, so programming is still difficult," the ambassador said.

