Italian, Russian Lawmakers to Sign Cooperation Agreement on Moscow Visit - Italian Senator

The delegation of the Foreign Affairs and Migration Committee of the Italian parliament's upper chamber, the Senate, and the representatives of the Russian parliament's upper house foreign policy committee will sign a cooperation agreement during next week's meeting in Moscow, Italian committee's chairman Vito Petrocelli told Sputnik

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The delegation of the Foreign Affairs and Migration Committee of the Italian parliament's upper chamber, the Senate, and the representatives of the Russian parliament's upper house foreign policy committee will sign a cooperation agreement during next week's meeting in Moscow, Italian committee's chairman Vito Petrocelli told Sputnik.

"I will personally head the delegation of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Senate that will arrive in Moscow on June 16th. We will meet, in particular, head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian Senate Konstantin Kosachev and with him we will sign a protocol of understanding and future cooperation between our two Commissions," he said.

Petrocelli has stressed that Italy considers Russia "a fundamental strategic partner."

The Italian delegation is visiting the Russian capital on June 16 - June 19.