UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian, Russian Lawmakers To Sign Cooperation Agreement On Moscow Visit - Italian Senator

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:45 PM

Italian, Russian Lawmakers to Sign Cooperation Agreement on Moscow Visit - Italian Senator

The delegation of the Foreign Affairs and Migration Committee of the Italian parliament's upper chamber, the Senate, and the representatives of the Russian parliament's upper house foreign policy committee will sign a cooperation agreement during next week's meeting in Moscow, Italian committee's chairman Vito Petrocelli told Sputnik

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The delegation of the Foreign Affairs and Migration Committee of the Italian parliament's upper chamber, the Senate, and the representatives of the Russian parliament's upper house foreign policy committee will sign a cooperation agreement during next week's meeting in Moscow, Italian committee's chairman Vito Petrocelli told Sputnik.

"I will personally head the delegation of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Senate that will arrive in Moscow on June 16th. We will meet, in particular, head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian Senate Konstantin Kosachev and with him we will sign a protocol of understanding and future cooperation between our two Commissions," he said.

Petrocelli has stressed that Italy considers Russia "a fundamental strategic partner."

The Italian delegation is visiting the Russian capital on June 16 - June 19.

Related Topics

Senate Moscow Russia Parliament Italy Chamber June Agreement

Recent Stories

Raheel Sharif gets one-year extension as IMCTC hea ..

8 minutes ago

PAL to pay tribute late Shuakat Manzoor in musical ..

5 minutes ago

World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought be ..

5 minutes ago

Italy Seeks to Prevent Libyan Scenario in Venezuel ..

5 minutes ago

Malnutrition claims 7 more lives in Thar

5 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.