Italian-Russian Working Group Discusses Fight Against Terrorism - Italian Foreign Ministry

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov took part in the third meeting of the Italian-Russian working group on combating global challenges in Rome on Tuesday, the Italian Foreign Ministry said.

"The agenda of the meeting included an exchange of assessments of terrorist threats, fight against extremism and radicalization, as well as cooperation in the fight against organized crime and smuggling," a statement from the ministry said.

The Italian side was presented by Elisabetta Belloni, the secretary-general of the Italian Foreign Ministry.