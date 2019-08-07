UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Senate Backs Lyon-Turin Rail Link Project, Rejects M5S Motion - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 09:54 PM

Italian Senate Backs Lyon-Turin Rail Link Project, Rejects M5S Motion - Reports

The Italian Senate on Wednesday turned down a motion filed by one of the ruling coalition parties, the 5-Star Movement (M5S), that seeks to block the TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link project, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The Italian Senate on Wednesday turned down a motion filed by one of the ruling coalition parties, the 5-Star Movement (M5S), that seeks to block the TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link project, local media reported.

The motion was rejected in a 181-110 vote, the Ansa news agency reported.

Yet the Senate approved motions in favor of the rail link project, presented by center-left Democratic Party, the center-right Forza Italia and the right-wing Brothers of Italy party, according to the agency.

The project, which will connect the Italian and French high-speed rail networks, is one of a number of issues that has caused tensions between M5S and its government coalition partners in the Lega party.

While M5S has expressed concern over the cost of the project and environmental issues, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini the leader of Lega has strongly backed the rail project.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Vote Italy Media Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy's Campaign Chief Visited US During April ..

1 minute ago

Ziarat Residency to hold Independence Day celebrat ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister phones UK premier

1 minute ago

As per audit report 2016-17 of the Chaudhry Sugar ..

1 minute ago

ANF arrests 2 drug-peddlers, seizes opium, hashish ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan Coast Guards seizes 180 bottles of fine q ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.