Italian Senate Backs Lyon-Turin Rail Link Project, Rejects M5S Motion - Reports

The Italian Senate on Wednesday turned down a motion filed by one of the ruling coalition parties, the 5-Star Movement (M5S), that seeks to block the TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link project, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The Italian Senate on Wednesday turned down a motion filed by one of the ruling coalition parties, the 5-Star Movement (M5S), that seeks to block the TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link project, local media reported.

The motion was rejected in a 181-110 vote, the Ansa news agency reported.

Yet the Senate approved motions in favor of the rail link project, presented by center-left Democratic Party, the center-right Forza Italia and the right-wing Brothers of Italy party, according to the agency.

The project, which will connect the Italian and French high-speed rail networks, is one of a number of issues that has caused tensions between M5S and its government coalition partners in the Lega party.

While M5S has expressed concern over the cost of the project and environmental issues, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini the leader of Lega has strongly backed the rail project.