UrduPoint.com

Italian Senate Bans Parliamentarians From Working Without Green Pass

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 02:10 AM

Italian Senate Bans Parliamentarians From Working Without Green Pass

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The Senate leadership of the Italian parliament has banned senators from working without a green pass - the COVID-19 vaccination certificate - after a lawmaker refused to present her COVID-19 certificate, the Italian media reported on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, member of parliament Laura Granato refused to show the green pass at the entrance to the parliament building and went to a meeting of the Commission on Constitutional Affairs.

After the leadership of the Senate was informed about the situation, the speaker of the upper house of parliament, Elisabetta Casellati, confirmed at a general meeting that the rules for presenting a green pass when coming to work also apply to the members of parliament.

Granato, who was then sanctioned with a ban on participation in parliamentary activities for 10 days, called the decision a "unilateral government action" and "distortion" of the regulatory principles.

From 15 October, all workers in Italy must present the so-called green pass - electronic COVID-19 vaccination certificate - to access their workplaces. Opponents of these measures held a series of demonstrations, the largest of which took place in Milan, Rome and the port of Trieste.

Related Topics

Senate Parliament Trieste Milan Rome Italy October Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits DXB to review operatio ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits DXB to review operations and efforts to deliver seam ..

12 minutes ago
 DEWA CEO Saeed Al Tayer meets US Consul General to ..

DEWA CEO Saeed Al Tayer meets US Consul General to Dubai

42 minutes ago
 Board of Directors of Sharjah Islamic Bank agrees ..

Board of Directors of Sharjah Islamic Bank agrees to raise the ceiling for forei ..

2 hours ago
 Hamed bin Zayed, British ministers discuss bilater ..

Hamed bin Zayed, British ministers discuss bilateral economic, investment relati ..

3 hours ago
 Aqdar World Summit announces agenda of its fourth ..

Aqdar World Summit announces agenda of its fourth edition

3 hours ago
 UAE updates protocol for gatherings, weddings, and ..

UAE updates protocol for gatherings, weddings, and funerals at home: UAE Governm ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.