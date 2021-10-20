Italian Senate Bans Parliamentarians From Working Without Green Pass

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The Senate leadership of the Italian parliament has banned senators from working without a green pass - the COVID-19 vaccination certificate - after a lawmaker refused to present her COVID-19 certificate, the Italian media reported on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, member of parliament Laura Granato refused to show the green pass at the entrance to the parliament building and went to a meeting of the Commission on Constitutional Affairs.

After the leadership of the Senate was informed about the situation, the speaker of the upper house of parliament, Elisabetta Casellati, confirmed at a general meeting that the rules for presenting a green pass when coming to work also apply to the members of parliament.

Granato, who was then sanctioned with a ban on participation in parliamentary activities for 10 days, called the decision a "unilateral government action" and "distortion" of the regulatory principles.

From 15 October, all workers in Italy must present the so-called green pass - electronic COVID-19 vaccination certificate - to access their workplaces. Opponents of these measures held a series of demonstrations, the largest of which took place in Milan, Rome and the port of Trieste.