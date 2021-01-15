UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Senator Announces Formation Of Group To Back Conte Gov't Before Confidence Votes

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Italian Senator Announces Formation of Group to Back Conte Gov't Before Confidence Votes

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Italian senator and Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs Ricardo Merlo has announced the formation of a political group in the Senate to support Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who finds his government at risk of collapse ahead of a pair of confidence votes this coming week.

Merlo, an Italian politician of Argentine origin, is the founder of MAIE, the Associative Movement of Italians Abroad, which has three seats in the Chamber of Deputies and four in the Senate.

"The MAIE-Italia23 faction was born today in the Senate in order to create a political space that has Giuseppe Conte as a reference point," Merlo said, as quoted by MAIE's official website.

According to the senator, the new group will look to offer a forward-looking perspective.

"We are not looking for those responsible, but for those who can build something, and to them we offer just one thing - a political perspective for the future, in order to find the way of rebirth and resilience, in the interests of Italy," Merlo said.

On Thursday, Merlo wrote on his Facebook page that the position of his movement, which backs Conte in explicit terms, was clear. He also accused Italia Viva party leader Matteo Renzi of pushing Italy into a deep crisis while the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing.

"We do this openly, with transparency, and we invite all fellow senators interested in a constructive approach and in working from now on for the purposes of this legislature and for the good of the country and Italian people, to join the group," Merlo added.

On Wednesday, Renzi, whose party works within the governing coalition, announced the resignation of two Italia Viva ministers from the cabinet in protest against an economic recovery plan promoted by Conte and adopted on Wednesday morning.

Renzi's decision means that the ruling coalition risks losing its parliamentary majority, prompting Conte to turn to lawmakers for a pair of confidence votes. On Monday, the lower house of parliament is expected to vote, followed by the upper house one day later.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Protest Parliament Vote Facebook Italy Chamber All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Aw ..

1 hour ago

Sajal Ali confirmed in Jemima’s “What’s Love ..

1 hour ago

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

1 hour ago

Govt increases POL prices again

2 hours ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.