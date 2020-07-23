UrduPoint.com
Italian Senator Launches Italexit Party To Bring Country Out Of EU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:42 PM

Italian Senator Launches Italexit Party to Bring Country Out of EU

Italian senator and former member of the Five Star Movement Gianluigi Paragone has launched his own party, Italexit, seeking to lead the country out of the European Union

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Italian senator and former member of the Five Star Movement Gianluigi Paragone has launched his own party, Italexit, seeking to lead the country out of the European Union.

"I believe that improving the European Union is a useless and impossible mission. ... The answers that the European Union gives, including to this crisis, are always wrong," Paragone said at a press conference on the launch of the party on Thursday.

He claimed that the party's vision for Italy would facilitate the recovery of the economy, which was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the International Monetary Fund projection, Italy's GDP will fall by 12.8 percent in 2020.

"I think it's the right moment to untie this Gordian Knot.�But not to untie it as all the others have tried, by fixing the problems of Europe, but rather to cut it decisively with a sword. There is not other way to make the European Union understand that they are mistaken in everything. Recovery Fund is not a solution.

It's a small piece of something that, let me remind you, will not bring money now. But we need money here and now. If you do not give them now, the country that is now losing 12 percent of its GDP will not recover. It's useless to create instruments that will have medium-long-term effect," Paragone said.

According to the party manifesto, it will seek to bring the country out of the European Union and the eurozone in order to have an independent fiscal and monetary policy. It also claims that the continuous desire to deepen integration prevents the European countries from real multilateral cooperation in the interests of their people.

Italy will receive 209 billion Euros ($239 billion) from the 750 billion euro economic recovery fund, which was approved by the EU leaders on Tuesday after four days of tough negotiations in Brussels. It will include 81 billion euros in grants and 127 billion euros in loans. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte praised the agreement at a press conference after the summit.

